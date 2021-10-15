If you’ve ever wanted to live out your secret pirate fantasy and go treasure hunting, James is going to teach you how. Geocaching is a real-world outdoor treasure-hunting adventure that can be played 24/7, all around the world. All you need is the Geocaching app and/or GPS devices to navigate to hidden containers, called “geocaches”. It’s a great way to get outdoors, explore your local city or get off the beaten track and find a world of discovery right underneath your nose!

For more information, go to www.geocaching.com