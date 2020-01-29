Layers of timber tones and natural materials warm this light and bright space.

2. Scandi-inspired

A timber frame keeps this white nursery contained and cosy, while a vibrant rug introduces pops of colour.

3. Pared back

Clean lines combine with natural timber tones to introduce a sense of warmth.

4. Colour pop

Colourful dot wall stickers bring a sense of playfulness to this vibrant baby's room.

5. Black and white

A simple monochrome palette sets a gender-neutral theme in this light-filled bedroom.

6. Whimsical wonder

A soft sage green wallpaper creates a serene scene in this baby's space.

7. Green scene

An unexpected colour palette creates a sense of calm in this carefully considered space.

8. Perfectly grounded

Subdued earthy colours and natural textiles ground the detailed wallpaper in this cosy room.

9. Blue hues

In this room, blue is balanced with peach and turquoise to create a room suitable for both boys and girls.

10. Jungle vibe

A striking indoor plant transforms this monochrome nursery and brings the outdoors in.