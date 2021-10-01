Image: Marnie Hawson / aremediasyndication.com.au

At Better Homes and Gardens alone, we've seen a huge push toward organic gardening and homegrown produce in the last year or so. Whether it be fully-fledged, raised plots or a more compact balcony rendition, this trend is one that's easy to jump on. Simply pick some easy-to-grow veg and herbs, select your site, and reap the rewards!

2. Topiary gardens and cloud pruning

Image: Simon Griffiths / aremediasyndication.com.au

While topiary gardens generally have become quite popular, gone are the days of perfectly manicured, structured box hedges. Instead, garden experts and their clients are tending to opt for more organic shapes, jumping on trends like cloud pruning.

3. Ponds

Image: Scott Hawkins / aremediasyndication.com.au

A frontrunner at the Chelsea Flower Show, ponds and water features are making a return to our outdoor spaces. It's likely that this resurgence has everything to do with a pond or water feature's ability to make for a tranquil, calming space – something we have all been seeking in our spaces over the last two years. The good news is, creating one for you and your family to enjoy is not as hard as you might think. Instead of calling in the experts, why not dedicate the weekend to installing one yourself?

4. Native planting

Image: Angelita Bonetti / aremediasyndication.com.au

There's a lot to be said for a garden filled with Australian natives. Not only are they sustainable and low maintenance, but they're also a great way to encourage native wildlife – insects, lizards, possums, butterflies, birds and bees. Create your very own biodiverse outdoor zone by planting a selection of your favourite native plants and flowers and letting them thrive.

5. Outdoor entertaining spaces

Image: Prue Ruscoe / aremediasyndication.com.au

Our gardens and outdoor spaces have increasingly become the preferred destination for gathering with family and with friends. Whether a pergola, firepit, inbuilt seating, or simply a beautiful deck, the great outdoors is being treated as a functional room in which we connect and relax. Introduce this trend by building a DIY fire pit area, or simply select a great outdoor furniture setting.

6. Kid-friendly gardens

Just as we have turned to our gardens for an escape, so too have the younger generation. A kid- and teen-friendly garden is a great way to get the whole family involved in an activity (and also limit screen time!). Get the kids involved in a weekend project, create a conversation zone for your teens or design a fairy garden for the littlies.

7. Wild gardens and meadows

Image: Claire Takacs / aremediasyndication.com.au

Another big feature to come out of the Chelsea Flower Show was creating "wild gardens" or meadows. Essentially, this means planting a selection of wildflowers and letting them stay more or less untamed, making for a very English meadow effect. This trend has also been favoured amongst those who prefer a low-maintenance garden, as it requires little upkeep. Put down the secateurs and see where your wild garden grows!

8. Alfresco kitchens

Image: Annette O'Brien / aremediasyndication.com.au

Complementary to the popularity of entertaining outdoor spaces, outdoor kitchens were a popular theme for this year's flower show as well. While this is clearly taking the stage internationally, it's a trend that is perfectly suited to our lifestyle and climate here in Australia. Whether an expert-level BBQ set up or the whole kit and kaboodle, an outdoor kitchen is something worth investing in if you have the space; there's nothing like dining alfresco on a warm summer evening!