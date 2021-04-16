1. Plant flowers that bloom in winter

Now is the time to plant mid-winter flowering bulbs in pots, such as crocus, Iris reticulata and anemone poppies. Or you can bring instant cheer with pretty pansies. Flowering now in beds or pots are Argyranthemum Federation Daisies – try ‘Pom Pom’, ‘Super Chameleon’ and ‘Sunday Best’.

Brett Wilson

2. Garden edging

Edging keeps your lawn out of your garden beds and tackles weeds that escape from your beds into the lawn. Now that growth is slowing, create a clearer line between the two. You can leave it natural or add timber or metal garden edging, available in rolls or strips from your garden centre. It’s easy to install, practical and adds style to your garden.

To avoid having any bare patches, as weeds are opportunistic and will move in, keep on top of mulching as this is the best way to prevent a patchy lawn.

Brett Wilson

3. Transplant garden plants

Since the growth phase slows down in autumn, this is an ideal time to move plants that aren’t thriving to another area of your garden, where conditions will be more beneficial.

If you have shade-lovers such as clivias that are struggling in too much sun, move them to a shady spot and replace them with plants that love a sunny spot, such as succulents. The earth is still warm enough for both types of plants to bed in before winter.

Brett Wilson

4. Winter lawn care essentials

The growth rate of your lawn slows in winter, so set your mower at a higher level. Also note this slower growth rate exposes problems that aren’t obvious when your lawn is going gangbusters.

Is it developing bare patches? If the answer is yes, first look up and check if overhanging foliage is blocking the sunlight. Now is the time to trim this shade.

Check if your soil is compacted, which can be caused by regular foot traffic. If it is, aerate your lawn with a garden fork or foot spikes to create air pockets and encourage microbial activity for healthier soil.