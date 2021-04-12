Their ivory white petals and creamy centres are eye-catching against the glossy green foliage. Carna Feldtmann

How to grow gardenias

Soil

Gardenias prefer well-draining soil. Before planting, enrich the soil with well-decomposed organic matter. if gardenias are planted in soil that is too alkaline, they are likely to yellow - but this is treatable.

Aspect

Gardenias will thrive in full sun to semi-shaded areas where many other flowering shrubs won’t.

Climate

Gardenia prefers a humid, very bright environment.

Water

Water regularly in spring and summer.

Fertiliser

Hold off on the fertiliser and let the potting mix barely dry between waterings in autumn and winter. Protect it from hot and cold drafts. Then in summer, feed with a fertiliser that promotes flowering. Use a fertiliser that is formulated for acid-loving plants such as azaleas.

Pruning

Gardenias can easily become leggy, so you might need to tip prune or hard prune in the winter to allow for bushier growth.

Gardenias bloom prolifically during summer! Inhale and relax! Carna Feldtmann

How to grow gardenias in pots

Growing gardenias in pots can be handy during winter, as they are a bloom that doesn't take well to frost and will do better indoors, so long as you provide the right conditions.

When planting gardenias in a pot, make sure it has good drainage. Gardenias like acidic soil, and a quick trick to increase this is by adding coffee grounds to your soil.

Gardenias like moisture but don’t like to be in standing water. Put them near a humidifier, in bright light, but not direct sun, or use a mister to give them some humidity.

Take care of your gardenias and they will love you for it! You will love the copious blooms and magnificent fragrances.