Gather your supplies

Small, medium and large terracotta pots

Outdoor paint (we used Dulux Low Sheen Weathershield Acrylic in Nasturcian Flower, Clary and Vivid White)

Selection of potted colour (we used cineraria, bacopa and Federation daisy)

House numbers printed on paper

Undercoat

Paintbrush

Fine art brush

Pencil

Pot sealer

Potting mix

Utility knife

Here’s how

Step 1

Spray inside of pots with sealer. This will reduce porosity of terracotta and prevent potting mix from quickly drying out.

Step 2

Apply undercoat to inner lip and outer surface of pots. Allow to dry, then paint in desired colours.

Step 3

Once dry, cut out numbers. Position them on largest pot and trace. Fill in outline with a fine art brush.

Step 4

Position large pot in desired location and half- fill with potting mix. Place medium-sized pot in large pot and half-fill with potting mix. Repeat with small pot.

Step 5

Plant small pot and sides of larger pots with flowers, then water in well.

You may also like

How to make beautiful flower pots at home

The best hanging pot plants to buy now

How to carve your own decorative rock planter