In stage two of Charlie’s three-step facelift, the budget has increased and so has the scope. After putting in a few plants in part one, now Charlie’s looking at three brilliant ideas – updating the driveway, the patio tiles and laying down a new path across the front yard – that not only update tonight’s featured home, but they could be great for your home too!

