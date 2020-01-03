RELATED: The easiest way to edge your lawn

18 simple garden edging ideas

Lots of ready-to-use materials are available on the market, including plastic sheets, stones or metal panels. Even thrift store items like old plates can be used for this purpose. Just remember to choose materials that define borders neatly and are able to withstand harsh weather – aside from this, your imagination is the limit.

18. Wrap your flowerbed in plastic

Light and flexible plastic borders create tidy, sturdy edges for your garden bed. You can buy some from Bunnings.

17. Keep pets off

Install decorative fences to prevent pets from disturbing your precious flowerbeds. Look for ones with unique patterns, like the one in the image below.

16. Build a gabion wall

Commercial and industrial landscape designers usually build gabion structures to separate one space from another. This involves building a metal mesh basket and filling it with bricks, pebbles and rocks.

Gabion walls look natural and organised. They’re also excellent at keeping plants and soil in place.

For your safety, consult a structural engineer or get help from a professional if you’re building a large gabion wall.

15. Rusty pipes

There are no rules when it comes to garden edging. Even old, rusty pipes can do the trick. Fill them with pebbles, and they’ll look like they were always meant for a yard.

14. Keep it simple

You can do away with a border for a clean, minimalist look. For this task, you’ll need to use a half-moon edger to slice off excess growth. You’ll also need to trim grass edges horizontally and vertically. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

13. Layer the lawn with logs

Placing cut logs between a flowerbed and grass helps distinguish one area from another. Be sure to use treated wood – untreated ones can encourage mushroom growth.

12. Install woven hoses

You don’t need to throw away old, broken garden hoses. Weave them together to create a unique fence.

11. Bottle your garden

Recovering and recycling glass bottles is a challenge. If you don’t want your glass bottles to end up in landfills, find a better use for them. One solution is to bury them underground and use them for lawn edging.

10. Reinvent the wheel

Fences don’t need to be basic and boring. Create barriers from antique metal, like the ones from spinning wheels.

9. Bind it up with aluminium

Aluminium is easy to install, flexible and durable. But aside from being a low-maintenance garden edging solution, they’re attractive too.

8. “ Steel ” the look

Rusted metal has a brown, earthy colour that fits well in a garden. Sheets of rusted metal can be easily twisted and tapped into place, making them an ideal DIY solution. You can buy weathering steel (usually called by its trademark name COR-TEN steel) from Bunnings.

If you’re not into the look of rusted metal, you can go with galvanised steel. Buy it from Mitre 10.

7. Add blocks

Concrete blocks are standard lawn edging materials. They establish clear borders and go well with most designs. While they’re more expensive than recycled or repurposed materials, you only need to exert minimal effort to install them.

If you can find inexpensive cinder blocks in your town, you can also use them for lawn edging. They’re not as attractive as other materials, but they do the job of separating two areas of a garden well.

6. Break it up with bricks

Bricks are ideal for DIY garden edging. Since they are uniform in size and shape, they create clean edges and add a professional finish.

Lay the bricks flat on the ground or pile them up – the choice is yours.

5. Create timber trenches

Make a miniature timber fence. You can install them sideways to create flat edges or saw them into pieces and install them vertically to make mini pickets.

When timber planks are installed flat on the ground, they make a straight, clean edge.

You can also build a secure flower box using wood.

4. Pad the lawn with pavers

Poured concrete is one of the most common ways to break up a yard. They create a clean, distinct edge that draws attention to the foliage. Experiment with lighter or darker colours depending on what matches your lawn.

You can also ask your contractor to stamp patterns for a more interesting border.

Note that concrete is a permanent edging solution. Think carefully about your yard’s layout before you ask a contractor to build a concrete barrier.

3. Stone separators

Stones are some of the top garden edging materials available. But while they’re relatively cheap, you pay for them in terms of labour. Carrying rocks can be tough, so it’s better to buy medium-sized stones if you don’t want to do a lot of heavy lifting. You may also opt for pebbles for a no-sweat solution.

Combine different types of stones, like sandstones and river rocks, to create original designs.

Lay the stones on top of one another to make a wall.

2. Build a wall with railway sleepers

You can use reclaimed railway sleepers to construct a raised flower or vegetable box. Invest in treated timber that’s to ensure they stay in good shape.

1. Use recycled plastic bottles

Reducing plastic waste should be a priority for everyone. Instead of throwing plastic bottles away, use them as borders for your garden. They come at no cost and are exceptionally easy to install.

No matter how much time you spend pruning shrubs and mowing grass, your lawn won’t look neat if you don’t define boundaries properly. It’s what separates a well-kept yard from a neglected one. Thankfully, there are countless creative and inexpensive lawn edging solutions. Just pick one from our list and get cracking.

