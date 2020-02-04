In this episode horticulturists Adam Woodhams and Jenny Dillon look at plant names. Are botanical terms like longifloria or japonica all Greek (or Latin) to you? Find out why and how plants are named, including genus, species and cultivars plus common names and what they have to do with Lady Gaga and SpongeBob SquarePants! Then it's time to talk about bush tucker, and all the wonderful things you can grow at home such as lemon myrtle, macadamias, warrigal greens and finger limes – or citrus caviar as it's called. Bruce Pascoe, author of Dark Emu, comes on the show to delve deeper into the topic and discuss Aboriginal agriculture and food production.

For more garden inspiration, visit bhg.com.au and follow us on Instagram.

We love to hear from you, so send us an email with 'Garden better' in the subject line.