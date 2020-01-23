In this episode horticulturists Adam Woodhams and Jenny Dillon look at the vegie garden and what you can grow at this time of year, plus how to care for your crops. Then they explore the different type of raised beds you can use. Mark Noyce from Biofilta comes on the show to share his expertise with water-saving and sustainable wicking beds and how you can use them at your place. Plus Milton Black is back to talk about gardening by the moon.

For more garden inspiration, visit bhg.com.au and follow us on Instagram.

We love to hear from you, so send us an email with 'Garden better' in the subject line.