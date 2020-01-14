In this episode horticulturists Adam Woodhams and Jenny Dillon talk about their favourite hand tools and how to choose a gift for a gardener, you may be surprised by what isn't on the list! Then they talk Christmas plants from poinsettias to natives and how you can grow them. To celebrate the season, they're joined by Better Homes and Gardens editor, Dora Papas, who gives her top tips for outdoor entertaining. Plus Milton Black is back to talk about gardening by the moon.

