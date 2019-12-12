In this episode horticulturists Adam Woodhams and Jenny Dillon talk about how to care for your summer lawn, from mulch mowing, to feeding, quick green-ups and weed control. All the grass chat leads to lawnmower talk from the cylinder, to the steam and the petrol machines and all sorts of garden power tools. Then they're joined by Wade King from Ryobi to discuss the next gen in garden equipment – battery-powered tools. Plus Milton Black is back to talk about gardening by the moon.