In this special bonus episode, host Adam Woodhams takes you once again to Norfolk Island, home of the famous pine and lots of other amazing flora. He chats with Matt Bigg from Bigg Fresh about farming on the island, and organic and sustainable agricultural methods. Then Jane Rutledge of Music Valley garden is back to talk about to the mysterious and historically significant food plants found on the island, many of which are still used today, including the banana and taro. To finish, Adam visits with Dean Bosley of Dino’s at Bumboras restaurant which is a food metres rather than food miles experience. It’s all about using local meat and fish, growing pesticide-free produce on site, keeping chooks and using fruit and vegies from the gardens of friends.

