In this special bonus episode, host Adam Woodhams takes you to Norfolk Island, home of the famous pine and lots of other amazing flora. He chats with Senior Ranger, Joel Christian and Mark Scott, Native Flora Specialist from Parks Australia about some of the incredibly rare plants of the island and some of the better-known species. Then Rachael Nebauer specialist tour guide, storyteller, history expert and amateur ethnobotanist comes on the show to discuss the plants that have come with each wave of settlement and their significance. To finish, Adam visits with Jane Rutledge, who runs the beautiful and historic Music Valley garden, to talk about the range of bananas on-isle and their significance in both food and culture. Tune in again next week for more on this magical destination.

