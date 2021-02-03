Step 1

Step 1 Using a photocopier, enlarge Chicken Diagram to 141%. Enlarge copy to 200%, then enlarge that copy to 141%. (Copy bigger or smaller, according to best fit for your garden.) Using scissors, cut around shapes and place near 1 edge of corrugated iron sheet. Using pencil, trace around body. On separate part of corrugated iron sheet, trace around wing.

Step 2 Attach nibbler to power drill. Wearing gloves, ear muffs and eye protection, carefully cut out body along outline. Using metal snips, tidy up shape. Repeat to cut out wing.

Step 3 Place body, front-side down (here, rusted side is front – so it will face outwards when chook comes together), on remaining corrugated iron, then trace around it. Cut out with nibbler and tidy with snips. Repeat to cut out a second wing.

Step 4 Position 1 body piece on top of other. Predrill holes and secure with rivets, where needed, to join.

Step 5 Position 1 wing against body, predrill and secure with rivets. Repeat to secure remaining wing to other side. You can position these with underside of corrugated sheet facing out, so they contrast against body

