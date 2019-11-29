Crystal Lane The Grounds of Alexandria

If you’re really keen to indulge in the Frozen theme, check out the Frozen-themed treats on offer throughout the Grounds of Alexandria’s food outlets:

The Ice Queen is A deliciously light vanilla sponge cake with a pinch of peach compote and fresh raspberries – topped with a mouthwatering mixture of cream cheese frosting, ice shards and edible glitter.

The Grounds of Alexandria

Frost Bite is a vanilla cookie topped with icy white icing is melt in your mouth good!

Olaf’s Delight has a rhubarb, plum and apple filling complemented with caramel and pecan brittle parfait, brown sugar crumb and vanilla custard.

Into the Unknown is a cranberry iced tea for two, containing fresh blueberries and orange slices.

Cold Front is delicious coconut and lemon gelato smoothie, topped with vanilla ice cream snowballs, edible glitter and flurries of coconut pieces.

The Enchanted Forest The Grounds of Alexandria

There’s even a fresh snowfall on the lanes everyday at 9am, 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Frozen will be at The Grounds of Alexandria until January 29, 2020.

