The problem: there's nowhere to set down your wine glass outside. The solution: this DIY folding wine holder. Mounted on a stake, this clever tray will stay upright on any soft surface.

All you need to do is flip the handle on its hinge to form the tabletop. It also features purpose-designed holes for the wine glasses and a bottle. Brilliant! Stake it into sand or lawn, set out the cheese platter and pour your favourite wine. Now that’s civilised.

Here's how to make your very own.