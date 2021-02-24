Better Homes and Gardens

Step 1

Cut all pieces for legs, rails and short leg, then mark in a 70 x 17.5mm-deep housing at each end of all rails and short leg. On long legs, mark in housings, 200mm from bottom. Set power saw to cut 17.5mm deep, then cut on waste side of lines. Follow with a series of parallel cuts in-between to assist with waste removal.

Step 2

Remove waste by tapping with hammer. Using chisel with bevel down, remove remaining waste.

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 3

Smooth base of housing by paring with chisel, using it bevel face up. Cut all housings, then test-fit joints and adjust, if necessary.

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 4

Apply PVA to joints and assemble components. Check frames are square. Screw together using 30mm screws.

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 5

To join the 2 assemblies, measure 90mm in from right-hand side of the assembly with long legs. Screw 65mm brass hinges to frame so they are square to rail.

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 6

Bring in other assembly and tilt it back to thickness of hinge barrel or a little bit less. This makes it easier to screw on. Mark with a pilot bit, then screw on.

To make mounting and tabletop

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 7

Using power saw along straightedge, cut mounting upturn and mounting top, as well as folding top, to length using full width of 900mm laminated pine. Glue and screw mounting upturn to back of mounting top.

Step 8

Thoroughly sand all components, then paint with 2 coats of Cabot’s Stain and Varnish in Marita Grey, allowing to dry after each coat. To achieve a deeper colour while still allowing wood grain to show through, apply more coats.

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 9

When dry, place folding top and mounting assembly facedown on drop sheet on work surface and join using 100mm brass hinges, spacing them 65mm in from each side.

Table installation

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 10

Centre long-legged side of hinged leg assembly between sides of mounting assembly, 45mm forward from back of upstand. Predrill and counterbore so screws only have to go through 30mm of long rail. Before screwing on, check that hinged leg just clears hinge. If not, slightly adjust leg assembly, then screw.

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 11

Open gate leg so its sharp point is exactly 450mm from each side, then screw stop block to outside of leg rail.

Better Homes and Gardens

Step 12

Bring whole assembly into room and screw upstand of wall mount to window architrave, or into studs in wall.

Better Homes and Gardens

You may also like

How to make a boomerang table

How to build a coffee table that turns into a dining table

How to upcycle a second-hand table with tiles