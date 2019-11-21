“Every year, we use the No List to highlight issues—ethical, environmental, sometimes even political—that we’re thinking about before, during, and long after we travel. For this year’s No List, as we do every year, we highlight places and issues that give us pause,” write the Fodor editors.

“Being featured on the No List is not a scarlet letter. Rather, it’s a promise that when we do cover the destinations mentioned here–all of which are, truly, wondrous places–we’ll be doing so responsibly, warts and all.”

The destinations in the No List were broken up into categories of reasons why we shouldn’t be visiting them, such as overtourism, insecure personal safety, tourist taxes, political and environmental issues.

Bali Getty

The 13 destinations that made Fodor’s No List 2020

Places that have suffered at the hands of overtourism and need a break

Barcelona, Spain – lack of accessibility due to overtourism

Big Sur, California – Doesn’t yet have the infrastructure to support large tourist numbers

Angkor Wat, Cambodia – the temple is suffering from structural damage due to overtourism

Bali, Indonesia – Increased levels of environmental and cultural issues due to overtourism

Hanoi Train Street, Vietnam – overtourism has resulted in increased safety issues

Places that can put your personal safety at risk

Matterhorn, Switzerland – seven climbers died attempting the summit in 2019, 11 in 2018

Matterhorn Getty

Areas that require environmental healing

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, USA

Parque Nacional Arrecifes de Cozumel, Mexico

Places considering tourist taxes to reduce overtourism

Galapágos National Park , Ecuador

, Ecuador Komodo Island, Indonesia

Places where it may not be safe to consume alcohol

Mexico

Costa Rica, Central America

Big Sur Getty

Tourist attractions that need to stop

Elephant riding, Thailand

A city safe for tourists, dangerous for locals

Cape Town, South Africa

