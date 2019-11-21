“Every year, we use the No List to highlight issues—ethical, environmental, sometimes even political—that we’re thinking about before, during, and long after we travel. For this year’s No List, as we do every year, we highlight places and issues that give us pause,” write the Fodor editors.
“Being featured on the No List is not a scarlet letter. Rather, it’s a promise that when we do cover the destinations mentioned here–all of which are, truly, wondrous places–we’ll be doing so responsibly, warts and all.”
The destinations in the No List were broken up into categories of reasons why we shouldn’t be visiting them, such as overtourism, insecure personal safety, tourist taxes, political and environmental issues.
The 13 destinations that made Fodor’s No List 2020
Places that have suffered at the hands of overtourism and need a break
- Barcelona, Spain – lack of accessibility due to overtourism
- Big Sur, California – Doesn’t yet have the infrastructure to support large tourist numbers
- Angkor Wat, Cambodia – the temple is suffering from structural damage due to overtourism
- Bali, Indonesia – Increased levels of environmental and cultural issues due to overtourism
-
Hanoi Train Street, Vietnam – overtourism has resulted in increased safety issues
Places that can put your personal safety at risk
- Matterhorn, Switzerland – seven climbers died attempting the summit in 2019, 11 in 2018
Areas that require environmental healing
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, USA
- Parque Nacional Arrecifes de Cozumel, Mexico
Places considering tourist taxes to reduce overtourism
- Galapágos National Park, Ecuador
- Komodo Island, Indonesia
Places where it may not be safe to consume alcohol
- Mexico
- Costa Rica, Central America
Tourist attractions that need to stop
- Elephant riding, Thailand
A city safe for tourists, dangerous for locals
- Cape Town, South Africa
