Aloe

Hardy and easy, the aloe is an incredibly popular succulent genus for good reason. It requires the most basic of care and can be grown indoors or outdoors – in fact, if you live in an area that receives a lot of frost or cold weather, it's preferable to do so. Aloes enjoy lots of sun and well-draining soil, give them what they need and they'll produce a brightly coloured flower spike!

Echeveria

Another crowd favourite, the Echeveria is also more than capable of producing its own bright blooms. These rosette-shaped succulents require a lot of sun, so coaxing out its flowers if you're growing it indoors will not be the easiest feat. However, given enough sun and the right conditions, yours will be producing flowers in no time.

Prickly pear cactus

Falling under the Opuntia genus, there are over a hundred species varieties – truly one to suit everyone and every environment! No matter which variety you opt for, all are considered very hardy and easy to grow. Make sure you're super careful when handling the prickly pear – its named "prickly" for good reason! With the right conditions, the prickly pear will produce pink, red, orange or yellow flowers.

String of pearls

Known for its cute, bobbly, pea-like appearance, string of pearls is a cascading succulent variety and as such, is often planted in hanging pots. If you provide the right environment, you'll be rewarded with soft, pretty flowers – aim for gritty, well-draining soil and little water. Take heed, this succulent is notoriously fussy, so it's worth a quick read up on the variety you go with first!

Lithops aka living stone

These chunky, stone-like succulents gained popularity in recent years for their novel appearance, but what you may not have known is that they produce daisy-like flowers given the right conditions! Unlike many other succulents and cacti, the lithops lies dormant in winter and summer months, instead coming alive in autumn and/or spring, which is when their flowers appear.

Easter lily cactus

The Easter lily cactus will produce a spectacular flower spike, and is definitely one of the more showy blooms of its kind. If well taken care of, this cactus will flower for several weeks – as soon as a flower wilts, a new one follows. These cacti will need plenty of light and benefit from fertiliser for an energy boost to produce blooms.

Night blooming cereus

As the name would suggest, the night blooming cereus are a special variety that only bloom at – you guessed it – nighttime! The flowers themselves are generally short-lived, some only lasting one night – so if you invest, make sure you set up a camera to capture the moment! In terms of care, these succulents need plenty of sunlight and good drainage.

Powder puff cactus

These fuzzy little cacti almost resemble a pin-cushion, with their short, chunky bodies and pin-like spikes. The powder puff cactus can grow mini flowers during springtime, which adorn its top like a crown. Use gritty soil that won't hold water, and withhold water altogether in the winter.

Zygocactus

These cacti are the perfect way to bring your garden to life in winter, which is when they produce their bell-like flowers. To produce the best results, ensure dappled sunlight, well-drained soil, minimal watering, a frost-free environment and adequate darkness at night, which it relies upon to flower.

Easter cactus

This succulent is perfect for indoors and hanging baskets, with its flat, glossy stems and scarlet flowers. As with most succulents and cacti, well-draining soil is essential as is bright light (though not direct). As a jungle succulent however (as opposed to a desert variety), the Easter cactus requires a bit more moisture than its arid-environment relatives.

