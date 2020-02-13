1. Ranunculus

Getty

Available in a range of colours, ranunculus mean “everlasting love” and express “romance”.

2. Peonies

Getty

Big and blowsy, peonies are beautiful old-fashioned flowers that denote a “happy marriage”.

3. Orchids

Getty

Want to make things a little racy on Valentine’s Day? Orchids say, “I think you’re sexy”.

4. Gardenias

Getty

Symbolic of “secret love”, gardenias are delicate and carry a beautiful scent.

5. Tulips

Getty

Make a declaration of love with a bunch of red tulips. Go for white if you’re begging for forgiveness.

6. Daisies

Getty

Denoting “happiness” and “playfulness”, the simplicity of daisies make a sweet statement on Valentine’s Day.

7. Anemones

Getty

Say "I can't to see with" you a bunch of pretty anemones.

You might also like:

5 plants that make better Valentine's Day gifts than roses

The non-chocolate Valentine everyone will want

Valentine's Day recipes