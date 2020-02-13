1. Ranunculus
Available in a range of colours, ranunculus mean “everlasting love” and express “romance”.
2. Peonies
Big and blowsy, peonies are beautiful old-fashioned flowers that denote a “happy marriage”.
3. Orchids
Want to make things a little racy on Valentine’s Day? Orchids say, “I think you’re sexy”.
4. Gardenias
Symbolic of “secret love”, gardenias are delicate and carry a beautiful scent.
5. Tulips
Make a declaration of love with a bunch of red tulips. Go for white if you’re begging for forgiveness.
6. Daisies
Denoting “happiness” and “playfulness”, the simplicity of daisies make a sweet statement on Valentine’s Day.
7. Anemones
Say "I can't to see with" you a bunch of pretty anemones.
