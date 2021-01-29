1. Look after the environment

By composting food scraps and organic matter such as teabags, you will be greatly reducing how much waste you produce. This not only equates to a reduction in landfill, but also a decrease in the production of methane, a greenhouse gas which is produced as organic material decomposes anaerobically (without oxygen) in landfill. Using compost in your garden beds also improves water retention, meaning you don’t have to water as much.

2. Save time

It might seem counterintuitive, but until you try composting, you may not realise how much quicker and more convenient it is to collect food scraps separately instead of throwing them in the bin. Keep a small caddy on the bench and peel fruit and vegetables directly over it. You can even buy special compostable bags into which you can throw your scraps, then tie them off and put them straight in the compost where they will break down naturally.

3. Grow your own organic food

Making your own compost will give you incredibly fertile organic matter to mix into your garden, absolutely free. You can use it to make your own potting mix and enrich the soil of garden beds or planter boxes, allowing you to grow the most delicious fruit and vegetables you’ve ever tasted, using completely organic methods and without spending a single cent on fertiliser.

4. There’s a composter to suit every household

If you think living in an apartment prevents you from being able to compost food scraps, think again! There is an amazing variety of composting products on the market in all shapes and sizes. From 5L kitchen caddies to self-contained indoor composters that speed up the breakdown of organic matter using bokashi bacteria, to huge outdoor units that can handle up to 600L, you will definitely find something perfectly suited to your family’s composting needs.

5. Promote biodiversity

Compost has been estimated to contain up to 30,000 different species of organisms, the main ones being beneficial bacteria and fungi. It’s also a haven for earthworms, which are fantastic for soil quality, improving drainage and aeration, and they’re also a source of food for native birds and other wildlife. In addition to being good for your plants by improving their resistance to disease, the microorganisms in compost also break down chemicals in the soil.

