To attract love or romance, a pair of ducks will usually do the trick. Yes – that's right, ducks!

According to feng shui, a Chinese system for harmonising people’s energy with their environment, placing Mandarin Duck ornaments in the bedroom is a popular way to attract love.

Not just for single people, the practice is also believed to enhance or improve relationships already formed.

Speaking to Better Homes and Gardens, Liz Wiggins, a Feng Shui expert in Sydney, said: “Normally placing some Mandarin Ducks works well - they, of course, must be in a pair.”

In traditional Chinese culture, Mandarin Ducks are believed to have one partner, which they are devoted to their whole life. If they are separated, they won't survive long.