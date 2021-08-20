For two decades, FareShare has provided nutritious and delicious meals for those in need. Now, Johanna’s taking a behind the scenes look at this mammoth operation and meeting the wonderful people that make it work, like Les Baguley who donated part of his family farm so FareShare could greatly scale up yield from their own kitchen gardens. From the garden to the kitchen, it’s easy to see that FareShare does more than its fair share!

For more information, go to www.fareshare.net.au