When's the last time you wore a matching outfit with the whole family? Make Christmas extra-special this year with coordinated pyjamas for dad, mum, the big kids and newborns as well.

Unlike socks, there's something fun and exciting about receiving a new set of pyjamas as a Christmas gift. With so many gorgeous Australiana, Disney and festive pyjama sets to buy online, there's no reason to miss out on a potential group photo with the whole family rocking matching PJs. Say bye-bye to ugly sweaters and hello cute and comfy sleepwear.

Here are our top 7 favourite pyjamas for you to match with your family.

Cotton On

The team at Cotton On and have the whole family sorted with 10 different festive prints, sizes S to XL and some even come with a personalisation option. For the cool kids, there are even hoodies in Christmas prints to match their pyjamas.

The Australiana xmas sets: