Jody was after a space that was warm and cosy, where she could feel a sense of calm as well as have a “conversation piece”.

Inspired by a friend who suggested hanging plants, Jody gave her deck a makeover, adding bistro blinds, chimenea and lots of plants.

“With the lights on and the fire going, you don't know which way to look! It was fun creating something this special,” she says.

The project was “an easy process”, splitting the mother spider plant into three and repotting them into new baskets. She used two sets of 3m battery-operated string lights from Kmart, and keeps the battery box away from the soil when watering.

Budget breakdown

$15 mother plant from Coles

$24 string lights from Kmart

$12 hanging baskets from Kmart

$3 potting mix from Bunnings

The total cost was around $55.

The pretty set-up was popular on social media, garnering 8.6K likes on Kmart Hacks & Décor Facebook group.

“Looks so calm and magical,” said one user.

“They look amazing, your own little paradise,” added another.

“Yessssss, now I’ve got to go to Kmart,” chimed in a third.

