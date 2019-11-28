What are the best Christmas flowers in Australia right now?

“I love flowers kept as-is mass on mass. I think you can appreciate a bloom more when it’s just one type of flower in a simple vase rather than an arrangement of mixed flowers.”

Christmas Bush

Flowering Gum

Masses of gardenia in a low bowl or vase, with a touch of holly or spruce

Red Christmas Alstromeria looks great in mass

Gloriosa kept in a long, narrow and low vase

Magnolia in single stems running down a table

What are your top tips for creating a floral Christmas table centerpiece?

“Keep it simple. If you have a special vase that is dear to you, fill it with one type of flower, two at the most, of the varieties listed above,” says Myra. “For example, a low crystal bowl filled with gardenia and adding a spillage of Christmas Bush or Flowering Gum to the side of it - to me - is just perfect.”

“If your table is seating a larger group of people, add more vases and keep to odd numbers. Add a sprig of the flower variety in the vases to everyone’s place setting. Try a snippet of Christmas bush across the napkin to tie it all together, it adds that little bit of extra-special detail that everyone will appreciate.”

