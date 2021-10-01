This week, Graham’s visiting Elegans, a stunner of a garden that’s in his own neighbourhood. In fact, with a collection of 300 camellias, 50 Japanese maples, plus begonias, cordylines, bromeliads and more, Elegans must be among the prettiest private gardens in New South Wales. Along the way, he’ll share a tip to keep your camellias and garden shrubs flowering and powering throughout the year. Plus, he’s sharing some garden gems that make perfect pot partners and showing you how to give your pot plants a new lease on life. So, if you’re wondering what to plant this spring, inspiration might just around the corner.

For more information on Open Days, go to Galston Garden Club

