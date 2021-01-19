Styling

Create beautiful vignettes of artfully arranged crystals and trinkets atop coffee tables and sideboards, just be sure to buy crystals that are large enough to be easily seen, and in a variety of interesting shapes and colours.

Bookends

A beautiful set of bookends can really tidy up an old bookshelf and add an air of sophistication to the styling of your display. Play up colour schemes by grouping books in shades of pink or purple with amethyst, rose or clear quartz bookends.

Coasters

Easy to find an affordable to buy, crystal coasters make any dining or coffee table feel a little more trendy.

Handles & knobs

While this idea requires a little clever DIY or customisation, crystals can make lovely door handles and drawer knobs when installed properly. It’s a design quirk not often seen in homes, but is pretty and unique.

Organisers

Pick up crystal pillars and wands that can stand steadily on their own and use them to keep rings and bracelets in order.

Art

Tie your crystals into mobiles or wall hangings for a piece of art that brings texture and colour to a room.

Candlestick holder

For those that love to entertain or simply enjoy a candlelit evening, a pair of rose quartz candlestick holders are a lowkey way to incorporate crystal into your décor.

Serving trays

While they may cost a little more to buy, geode serving trays are a conversation-starting centrepiece for any table, and look luxuriously high end.

