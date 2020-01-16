The event will be held in the Koala Rooftop area of Wild Life Sydney Zoo, which will also be decked out in Lunar New Year style.

You can choose to tour the zoo either before or after your dumpling feast, and you’ll get to eat some of the best dumplings from the fine folk at New Shanghai, such as prawn and pork wonton, chicken and celery dumplings, Xiao Long Bao, and so much more!

The event is being held every night from Wednesday January 22 to Thursday January 30, and tickets cost $50, which includes access to the zoo and dinner – plus, $5 from each ticket will go towards wildlife charities helping animals injured by the bushfires.

The all-you-can-eat dumpling sessions go for 30 minutes, and sessions are available at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm. The zoo closes at 9pm. Guests are advised to arrive 60 minutes prior to their booked time so you can take a stroll through the zoo before settling in for dinner.

But spots are limited, so you’ll have to get in quick to enjoy this one! Book HERE.

