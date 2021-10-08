When local artist Peter Rush made just a simple horse from driftwood and natural materials he found on a Terrigal beach in March 2020, the response from the locals was so positive and encouraging he decided to keep on going. During the Covid pandemic, Peter has created 36 extraordinary sculptures from mythical creatures and prehistoric predators to Antarctic sea birds, war horses and prehistoric mammoths! It’s a good thing Johanna is catching up with Peter tonight, because his sculptures are built to give joy in the moment and then get reclaimed by the ocean tides.

