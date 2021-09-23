Adobe Stock

How to grow dracaenas

Aspect

Dracaenas are pretty low-fuss, meaning they can generally be grown just about anywhere. However, they will always perform best in bright, indirect sun. Too much sun or too little humidity will end in burnt, brown leaves. To up the humidity, lightly mist its leaves every now and then.

Climate

These spikey-leaved plants are pretty adaptable, too. They will thrive in most areas of Australia but need sun and well-draining soil, so if you live in a particularly wet area, it might be best to opt for a pot indoors.

Soil

Gritty soil is the go – dracaenas really need soil that can drain completely after a good water or rain if outdoors as root rot is a common threat to them.

Water

If your dracaena is outdoors, natural rainfall is usually enough to give it what it needs. If you keep your dracaena indoors, however, occasional watering will do the trick – just be careful not to go overboard!

Fertiliser

Dracaenas don't particularly need feeding, however, if you'd like, fertilise monthly with a slow-release fertiliser sparingly in the spring and summer months.

Adobe Stock

How to propagate a dracaena from cuttings

Much like succulents and many popular indoor plants, you can propagate and grow a dracaena from cuttings, such as trimmed tops. Simply pop them in water and wait for them to root! Be aware though, dracaenas in general are fairly slow-growing, so the process can be lengthy. Once the roots have grown to about 2.5cm long, you can plant or pot them.