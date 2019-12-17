1. Baby meercats

Dr Harry makes a house call at Symbio Wildlife Park and meets the cutest baby critters. Watch his encounter with some cheeky baby meercats.

2. Kissing llama

Watch what happens when Dr Harry meets a rather affectionate llama.

3. Bully the miniature donkey

Bully is a cute little donkey with one hell of an attitude. Watch what happens in the kitchen. Too cute!

4. Baby tree kangaroos

Dr Harry gets a cuddle when he visits the most adorable baby tree kangaroos.

5. Sunday the puppy

Sunday has a new prosthetic limb to replace his missing paw. This dog will melt your heart. Just look at this face!