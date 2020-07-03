There’s nothing more exciting than the birth of a baby… especially if it’s covered in fur, with long legs, black socks and a fuzzy tail! Dr Harry is visiting the Sheean family and their animal menagerie at Avelon Farm on the NSW Mid North Coast. They have chooks, cows, border collies and alpacas… plus one very cute surprise package! After seven years, a baby alpaca, or cria, has finally arrived and Dr Harry is here to lend the Sheeans a helping hand.