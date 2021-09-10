Like a lot of us, Dr Harry’s family has grown over the past 18 months. While some of us have gained new pets of the furry, four-legged variety, Dr Harry gained a new feathered friend, a rainbow lorikeet. If you’re thinking about following in his footsteps and owning a lorikeet, there’s plenty of things you need to know, from what to feed them, what to put in their cage and how to keep them entertained. With Harry’s advice a rainbow lorikeet might just replace a dog as man’s best friend.

