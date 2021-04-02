After meeting Chris and his Clydesdale, Hunter, at Cooma Cottage a few weeks ago, Harry travels just down the road to Heavy Horse Heaven. Here he meets Karen, who dedicates her life to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing Clydesdales and other heavy horses. This haven for horses is full of love, making a big difference to the lives of over 100 horses and counting.

For more information, head to www.heavyhorseheaven.com.au