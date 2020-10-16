Whether you’re a fan of Frizzles, Silkies or even Golden Polishes, there are lots of beautiful breeds of chooks out there. This week, Dr Harry’s meeting a young chook-lover called Estella who is just as crazy about chooks as he is. Estella has always dreamt of entering her chickens in a competition, but unfortunately all the country shows were cancelled this year.

Dr Harry’s stopping by to help give her chooks a head start for 2021. He’s helping Estella get the chooks ready for showing… and you won’t believe the results of this mini-makeover!

