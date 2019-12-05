Types of dog bark collars available in Australia:

Static Bark collars are collars that deliver an electric shock when the dog barks. Citronella collars spray the dogs face with citronella when they bark. Ultrasonic (noise emitting) collars emit a high pitched sound when the dog barks.

The RSPCA released the following statement in July 2019:

RSPCA Australia is opposed to the use of any electronically activated or other devices which deliver electric shocks, such as anti-barking collars and invisible boundaries. Such devices are inhumane as they inflict pain, involve punishment and can be used to abuse animals. RSPCA Australia is also opposed to the use of collars that deliver aversive stimuli such as sound or scent, including citronella collars and high-pitched sound-emitting devices.

Furthermore, it is illegal to use electronic dog collars in NSW, ACT and SA. Whilst you can legally use electronic collars in the rest of Australia strict conditions apply, read more here. Under no circumstances should a dog bark collar be used on a puppy.

Mitch Watson, dog behaviour specialist and founder of The Paw Professor recommends three methods to help stop your dog from barking.

Increase exercise and physical activity outdoors Provide alternative toys and distractions to keep the dog busy when you’re out of the house or at work Remove the stimulus that is causing your dog to bark

