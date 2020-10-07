Before: An unused, basic wardrobe Simone Galea

After: A stunning study nook Simone Galea

What did your study nook look like before the renovation?

Before we built the study nook, I just had a desk that looked completely messy and I really did not like it! We had an empty wardrobe in our guest room so I decided to put it to use by turning it into the study nook!

What inspired your renovation?

I’ve heard it’s been said that having a nice and organised study area will make your brain function better, which is something I definitely needed being a medical student and a full-time mama!

When redoing the space, we just really wanted to utilise the space in our guest room as much as possible while also making it stylish.

Before: Planning the study nook Simone Galea

Have you done any renovations before?

Not as big as this! We have done kitchen shelves to add more storage and DIY hallway pendant lights which are made out of rattan baskets from Big-W.

Our next big project will be our decking, stone wall cladding that would include a L seat in our backyard and installing VJ panelling (which we will be making ourselves as it is a lot cheaper) in the very long hallway. I’m super lucky that my partner is great with tools.

During the process Simone Galea

What kind of look were you after?

I’m inspired by coastal, boho minimalist kind of vibe.

What was the biggest challenge of the renovation?

The biggest challenge was getting correct dimensions for VJ panelling and the top of the desk as the wall in the wardrobe was not square.

Fitting the desk Simone Galea

The renovation process

Remove wardrobe frames and wardrobe doors. Cut VJ panels to size. Cut timber for desk to size. Nail glue VJ panelling and let sit overnight. Install desk, starting with side legs (optional). You could nail glue the legs to the side of wall. Install desk top and screw into the legs Drill a circle into desk for cords.

After: VJ panels and desk installed Simone Galea

Budget Breakdown

VJ wall panelling x3 from Bunnings Brown acacia laminated panels (different sizes, roughly around 4 panels) from Bunnings Nail glue Nails

Total: Around $288

How long did it take?

It took only two days!

After: The ultimate study nook for a busy mum Simone Galea

Favourite part of your renovation?

My favourite part was seeing my desk being installed and seeing it all come together!

