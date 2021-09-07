Image: Felix Forest / aremediasyndication.com.au

Start the design

Getting your design right is crucial. You won’t get a second chance once your kitchen is installed! Do your research to find out what cabinets and gadgets various companies have that tick all your kitchen boxes. Online planning tools are a great resource to help you out. It may also be worth getting a professional kitchen designer involved. They know design ideas that you’ve never thought of as well as the pros and cons of the various kitchen materials. It could be money well spent!

Image: Alicia Taylor / aremediasyndication.com.au

Know your appliances

As part of the design process, you will need to know the size and type of your appliances. It’s a good idea to select the actual products before you begin. Different models have differing specifications, which may alter the cabinets and components you need to order. Having them on site for your tradies to refer to will make sure their services are in the right spot for that appliance.

Image: Lisa Cohen / aremediasyndication.com.au

Make a timetable

When all the designing and appliance selection is done, it’s time to get started! Before you break out the demolition tools, draw up a timetable of how your reno will run and give your tradespeople plenty of notice of when they’ll be needed. Calling them a day or two before you need them is a recipe for long delays. Have all the flat-pack components you need at the ready. You may have to order in some parts and you don’t want to find this out one you’ve already started.