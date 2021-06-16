Priya's creative kitchen bin solution Priya Davidson

What inspired your project?

I don't like the idea of bins in cabinets for two main reasons. First, they are comparatively small in size, and second, I find it inconvenient to keep opening a cabinet every time I want to throw out rubbish. I also wanted to keep it concealed but out in the open, so I'm not forever telling family and guests where the bins are.

Have you made many things before?

This was one of my first projects that included minimal effort on a small budget. We have since remodelled a corner pantry with five shelves into a walk-in pantry with a practical bench top.

Priya's detailed plan for the bin Priya Davidson

What kind of look were you after?

I was after a simple look with practicality. I didn't want to think about opening and closing the lid when throwing out rubbish in a hurry, hence why I like swing top bins. Some people say that they smell but if you keep on top of bin cleanliness by emptying and wiping them regularly, you shouldn't have a problem.

I personally don't like fancy bins as they either break with the overuse of a foot pedal or they need batteries for opening the lids. I wanted something that can be easy to use for me and my children but is hidden in plain sight. I also wanted it to have enough space on the side for items like bin liners and a composite bin.

What was the biggest challenge?

Planning it was the biggest challenge, as there was nothing on the market I liked. We have a small kitchen with open living space so we needed something practical but elegant.

The DIY process

Find a table and bins that will fit underneath, preferably with swing tops.

Plan it so that you know where the panels will be attached, similar to how you would put a cabinet together from Bunnings or Ikea.

Pre-drill holes and cover panels with vinyl. The good thing is you can change the look by simply changing the vinyl covering. It's also easy to clean.

How long did it take you to complete?

It took about half a day and that included getting the materials and putting it all together. If you measure and get the materials cut at Bunnings, all you have to do is mark, pre-drill holes and attach using screws.

The final result: a stylish and functional solution Priya Davidson

Budget breakdown

Hallway table from Kmart, $49

Masonite 915 x 610 x 3.2mm handy panel from Bunnings - cut into two 72 x 30 two 72 x 15, $7.40

Pinnacle 3.5 x 20mm Black Round Head Timber Screw - 30 Pack, $2.80

2 vinyl rolls from Kmart, $6

27 litre swing top bins from Bunnings $12 each X 2, $24

Total cost: around $89

