What inspired your project?

I'd been shopping around for years to find head planters that I liked and could never find one that suited my budget.

Have you made many things before?

Like many Melbournians, I became rather plant obsessed during the lockdowns. I picked up a lot of indoor plants from online shopping and made terrariums and succulent displays.

What kind of look were you after?

I've seen doll heads used before so had a general idea of what I wanted, and knew I wasn't looking to have anything too weird and macabre.

What were the biggest challenges?

Finding the right doll was the biggest challenge, and also convincing my young daughter that I was 'improving' them and giving them new life!

The DIY process

Wash the doll.

Cut off her hair.

Mark out where to cut the top of the head, using a hand multi-tool (I use Ryobi) cut off the marked area.

Pull out the left-over hair with tweezers, which is the most time-consuming aspect.

Using sand paper, sand the rims of the cut edge until smooth.

Spraypaint with primer (grey for granite, black for marble) let dry, then apply a second coat.

While it’s still tacky from the paint, spray it very slightly with Dulux effect paint (I used granite and marble).

How much did you roughly spend on the project?

$35 - but one can of paint will make around 15 planters!

Budget breakdown

Kmart doll From opp shop: $3-5

Primer paint from Bunnings: $5

Dulux Effect Spray Paint from Bunnings: $25

