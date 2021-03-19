What inspired your project?
I'd been shopping around for years to find head planters that I liked and could never find one that suited my budget.
Have you made many things before?
Like many Melbournians, I became rather plant obsessed during the lockdowns. I picked up a lot of indoor plants from online shopping and made terrariums and succulent displays.
What kind of look were you after?
I've seen doll heads used before so had a general idea of what I wanted, and knew I wasn't looking to have anything too weird and macabre.
What were the biggest challenges?
Finding the right doll was the biggest challenge, and also convincing my young daughter that I was 'improving' them and giving them new life!
The DIY process
- Wash the doll.
- Cut off her hair.
- Mark out where to cut the top of the head, using a hand multi-tool (I use Ryobi) cut off the marked area.
- Pull out the left-over hair with tweezers, which is the most time-consuming aspect.
- Using sand paper, sand the rims of the cut edge until smooth.
- Spraypaint with primer (grey for granite, black for marble) let dry, then apply a second coat.
- While it’s still tacky from the paint, spray it very slightly with Dulux effect paint (I used granite and marble).
How much did you roughly spend on the project?
$35 - but one can of paint will make around 15 planters!
Budget breakdown
Kmart doll From opp shop: $3-5
Primer paint from Bunnings: $5
Dulux Effect Spray Paint from Bunnings: $25
