The team behind one of Australia’s most instagrammable locations, The Grounds of Alexandria have created a spectacular, fantasy playground and bespoke menu creations that will transport you through the land of Pumpkin Carriages, Crystal Chandeliers and Sweets in celebration of the Disney films 70th anniversary.

Walk through the different themed areas created with a wonderland of magic, mystery and holiday charm - it will take your breathe away.

Start by stepping through the archway into the fairytale world where dreams really do come true.

Head to Cinderella's pumpkin carriage and keep your eye out for a lost glass slipper.

There’s so much to enjoy you’ll want to walk through twice, though don't stay past midnight!

Stop for a photo under the beautiful floral arches and crystal chandeliers while you admire the film’s classic artwork.

There are also two stunning Cinderella inspired dresses on display by Australian designer Paolo Sebastian. One is Cinderellas pink handmade dress and the other is the iconic ball gown her fairy Godmother creates.

The Café and Potting Shed have laid on an exclusive menu inspired by Cinderella featuring cakes and sweet treats brought to life from the story - a pumpkin carriage sponge cake with cream cheese frosting, orange curd and buttercream, topped with orange blossom mousse.

Decadent displays of fragrance and colour in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo lemonade made with vanillla, lychee and lime juice and decorated with edible butterflies.

The Pumpkin Carriage

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo

Open now and running until January 3, the installation is free to visit but bookings are encouraged for The Potting Shed and Cafe.

We recommend getting in early and planning well to allow for parking and/or public transport as restrictions are still in place and it’s always a popular destination – even when not transformed into a Disney wonderland!

Visit The Grounds for more information.

