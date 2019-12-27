RELATED: 5 fab new craft ideas you can make at home

What is diamond painting?

Diamond painting is a type of art that combines mosaic tiles with a ‘paint-by-numbers’ format. The art form was created in 2015 and has quickly increased in popularity, mostly because it’s affordable, beautiful, and easy to do for people of all backgrounds and skill levels.

Basically, 5D diamond painting (also known as crystal painting) has you place small, glittery, diamond-like tiles on a grid. Once you’ve places all of the coloured tiles correctly, it forms a picture or pattern.

There are two kinds of diamond paintings: a full drill (where the entire picture is made up of diamonds) and a partial drill (only a part of the picture is to be ‘embellished’). You can also choose between square tiles (more ‘full’-looking) and round tiles (easier to place).

How does diamond painting work?

The diamond painting process may be tedious – even just a small kit can take up to 10+ hours – but it’s actually quite easy. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Unpack your diamond painting kit. You should have all of the materials and tools laid out. Place the canvas on a clean and flat surface. Pick the first colour you will start with. Gather all of the diamonds of that colour and put them in a tray or small container. Take your applicator and dip the tip in wax. If you don’t have wax or an applicator, tweezers will do. Pick up a diamond with your applicator/tweezer. Carefully peel back the plastic on the area you’re working on. The canvas already has an adhesive for easy sticking. Place the diamond on the corresponding symbol. Repeat until you’ve finished the entire diamond painting. Voila! You’ve finished a crystal painting. To protect your work, you can have it framed.

Who is the target market for diamond art?

One of the best things about diamond art is that almost anyone can do it. You can be of any age or level of artistic skill, as long as you can use the applicator/tweezer. Plus, there are practically unlimited options for designs, and you’ll find painting kits that cater to a wide range of people and interests.

What kind of diamond pictures/designs can you buy?

When it comes to diamond pictures, the sky’s the limit – and that’s not an exaggeration, there’s literally almost no limit to the kinds of patterns and designs you can do. You can get ‘standard’ sets (e.g. primadonna girl, god of fire), famous paintings, celebrities, and even cartoon diamond kits with your favourite characters!

We particularly love the diverse range at Diamond Dotz, one of the biggest diamond painting retailers in the world. They have kits for men, women, children, and everyone else in between.

For beginners and young children, it’s recommended to get simple patterns, partial drills, or smaller kits (e.g. 20 x 20, 30 x 30, or smaller) that could take up to 10 hours. But if you want a bit of a challenge (or if you’re a diamond painting vet), spring for a larger and more complicated design, which could take 20 or more hours to finish.

Are diamond painting kits good gifts?

Yes! Diamond painting sets make for great presents, especially for the craft hobbyist in your life. You can also gift them to kids as a fun bonding activity for the whole family. The trick is to get the right size and design, but with dozens of retailers and thousands of kits to choose from, you’ll have a lot to work with.

Even better, you can customise a diamond painting kit with your own pattern or picture. Some diamond painting stores allow you to send in a design of your choice, and you’ll get the unique kit within a few weeks.

Paint with diamonds Australia: the top diamond painting kits

Mystic Wolf

From: Diamond Dotz

Price: $AUD 64.95

Buy the Diamond Dotz Mystic Wolf kit here.

Galaxies Collide

From: For Sweetheart

Price: $USD 39.99 ($AUD 58)

Buy the F&s Galaxies Collide kit here.

Abstract Mandala

From: Diamond Painting Club

Price: $AUD 28.99

Buy the Diamond Painting Club Abstract Mandala kit here.

‘Not Tonight, I’m Reading’

From: DIY Diamond Painting Australia

Price: $AUD 49.95

Buy the DIY Diamond Painting Australia 'Not Tonight, I'm Reading' kit here.

Arty Owls

From: ArkCraft Australia

Price: $AUD 59.95

Buy the ArkCraft Australia Arty Owls kit here.

Albino Peacock

From: Paint with Diamonds

Price: $AUD 35.98

Buy Diamond Dotz painting kits here.

Custom-made Diamond Painting

From: Gem It

Price: Depends on size and design

Buy a Gem It custom-made diamond painting kit here.

