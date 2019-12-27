RELATED: 5 fab new craft ideas you can make at home

What is Diamond Dotz?

Diamond Dotz entails creating images using different coloured “diamond” facets. Similar to cross-stitching, you follow a pattern that indicates which colours go where. In the end, your diamond art will look like a shimmering, pixelated painting you can frame and hang up as decor.

Beginners can practise with simple designs like maple leaves and flower mandalas, while advanced Dotz-ers can create complicated landscapes and even paintings by artists like Van Gogh and Klimt.

Diamond Dotz is just one brand among a variety of other similar diamond painting kits. But Diamond Dotz is definitely the most popular one, as the brand comes up with a lot of new and exciting designs regularly. They also have something for everyone from Disney kids to fine art lovers.

What’s in the box?

Diamond painting kits come with fabric printed with a pattern, Diamond Dotz that have been pre-sorted by shade, a craft tray to organise your Dotz, a stylus, wax that helps the Dotz to stick on the stylus, and instructions.

Not sure which kit is best for you? Here are our favourite kits from Diamond Dotz Australia which are all available for purchase through the BHG Shop. We’ve also ranked them from easiest to most difficult.

Price: $AUD9.99

Level: Starter

Design size: 7.6 X 7.6 cm

Fabric Size: 12 X 12 cm

Price: $AUD14.99

Level: Beginner

Design size: 13.5 X 13.5 cm

Fabric Size: 18.5 X 18.5 cm

Price: $AUD14.99

Level: Beginner

Design size: 13.5 X 13.5 cm

Fabric Size: 18.5 X 18.5 cm

Price: $AUD14.99

Level: Beginner

Design size: 13.5 X 13.5 cm

Fabric Size: 8.5 X 18.5 cm

Price: $AUD49.95

Level: Intermediate

Design size: 42 X 52 cm

Fabric Size: 49.5 X 60 cm

6. Lady In Black

Price: $AUD62.53

Level: Intermediate

Design size: 42 X 52 cm

Fabric Size: 50 x 60 cm

Price: $AUD29.95

Level: Intermediate

Design size: 35.5 X 27.9 cm

Fabric Size: 43 X 35 cm

Price: $AUD39.95

Level: Intermediate

Design size: 47 X 38 cm

Fabric Size: 48 X 58 cm

9. Woman in Gold (Klimt)

Price: $AUD79.95

Level: Advanced

Design size: 67 x 91 cm

Fabric Size: 75 X 99 cm

Price: $AUD79.95

Level: Advanced

Design size: 55.9 X 71.12 cm

Fabric Size: 64 X 80 cm

Price: $AUD79.95

Level: Advanced

Design size: 77 X 55 cm

Fabric Size: 85 X 63 cm

Price: $AUD64.95

Level: Advanced

Design size: 57 X 46 cm

Fabric Size: 65 X 54 cm

Price: $AUD79.95

Level: Advanced

Design size: 60 X 84 cm

Fabric Size: 64 X 88 cm

Price: $AUD79.95

Level: Advanced

Design size: 71.12 X 55.9 cm

Fabric Size: 80 X 64 cm

Price: $AUD64.95

Level: Advanced

Design size: 68 X 47 cm

Fabric Size: 76 X 55 cm

16. Bath Time Mermaid

Price: $AUD76

Level: Advanced

Design size: 52 X 68 cm

Fabric Size: 60 X 76 cm

17. Oh Christmas Tree

Price: $AUD130.90

Level: Advanced

Design size: 67 X 67 cm

Fabric Size: 75X75 cm

Price: $AUD99.99

Level: Advanced

Fabric Size: 58 X 80 cm

