Diamond Dotz® is an easy craft where you make beautiful designs using tiny "Diamond" like facets. These amazing kits come with everything you will need to complete your spectacular work. Easy and relaxing to do, the end result is an exquisite Diamond Dotz design that is visually spectacular which produce a stunning shimmery effect. The kits range from beginner to advanced which gives crafters of all skill levels the opportunity to quickly advance to more challenging projects.