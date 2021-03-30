1. Maximise on space

When planning the layout of your guest bedroom, you want to fit in more than one bed without cramping the space. A double or queen bed with a fold out single or sofa couch is a good balance. If you have a nook in your guest bedroom, converting it into a single bed can work to optimise on space and could function as a cosy alcove your guests can sit on during the day.

2. Create a cosy space

The bed is truly the pièce de résistance of any room, so don't skimp on the good stuff. Pick up a new firm mattress (try a 'mattress in a box' if you want something convenient) or give your old one a good clean before moving it to its new home. Before you have any guests stay over, you should check the comfort-level by spending a night in the new bedroom. Take note of the bedding, pillows and temperature of the room while you're at it.

3. Storage space

Though it depends on how long your guest is likely to stay, some people are just unpackers and will appreciate the empty wardrobe you’ve provided. Even if the drawers go unused, the bench-top works as a space saver and a versatile space for your guests to keep their heavy valuables without having to neatly re-pack them every day.

4. Keep the design simple

While it may be tempting to pick a theme, the simpler the aesthetic the more it will appeal to a wide range of guests who are likely to fill the room at one point or another. Too much detail in design will lead to clutter, and there’s nothing worse than your guest feeling like they have limited room to spread out.

5. Linen and towels

Providing fresh bed linen and towels is standard practice when it comes to hosting guests. To avoid any confusion on laundry day, a great idea is to have colour-coded towels which will make it harder to mix them up, particularly if they're colourful or patterned.

6. Bedside table and light

A bedside light on the night stand may not be the top of your priority list, but will make all the difference to your guests, who are sure to appreciate you going above and beyond with this simple addition. If you really want to knock it out of the park, why not keep a pad and paper on it too?

7. Floor length mirror

Hanging a full length mirror on the wall is something your guests will surely appreciate. It works to open up the space but also is a handy item every bedroom needs.

8. Toiletries

Give your guests a true hotel experience by supplying the essential toiletries (shampoo, conditioner and soap) and then if you want to go a step further, toothpaste and brushes are a thoughtful addition.

9. The finishing touch

If space and budget allow, adding a TV or a desk to the room will give your visitors the freedom to use the space for more than sleeping. Create a restful and inviting space that they can escape to when all the holidaying and exploring tires them out.