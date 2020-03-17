Dakota bought the home from screenwriter, director, and producer Ryan Murphy, best known for television series, including Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. “It was the second house I looked at,” she says.

Photography by Simon Upton for Architectural Digest.

Dakota’s earthy home has an incredibly relaxed vibe that blends nature with luxury mod-cons. Case in point: She has an orange tree and lemon tree in her backyard, plus a stellar heated swimming pool that reflects light across her ceiling at certain times of the day.

Photography by Simon Upton for Architectural Digest.

In the living room, a vintage re-fabricated sofa that now dons crushed mohair – begging for guests to curl up their legs on – shares company with a fantastic Wurlitzer piano.

Photography by Simon Upton for Architectural Digest.

Dakota’s office looks more like a vintage shop, filled with books and memorabilia from awards to signed books and even a wax mushroom. “I don’t get much done in here – I get too distracted.” But she loves the bookshelf she built into the wall.

Photography by Simon Upton for Architectural Digest.

The dining room features a glass top table that Dakota designed sitting atop a vintage bohemian floor rug.

Dotted on mantelpieces and rooms around the house are crystals. “This big one is crazy – it emits good vibes,” she says.

Photography by Simon Upton for Architectural Digest.

The kitchen is cosy cool and was painted green. “I love cooking, I love baking, I love limes,” Dakota says while standing in her green kitchen.

Photography by Simon Upton for Architectural Digest.

Outdoors, Dakota has several sofas and settings. Her favourite, though, is the outdoor table setting made with repurposed wood from of Winston Churchill’s yacht! “Look at how these chairs fit,” she says. “That’s the coolest thing ever.”

