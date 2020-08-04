The elastic ear loops are adjustable and can be tied to fit the required size.

The masks are produced in Sydney and are available in adult, babies and kids’ sizes.

25 per cent of profits will be donated to Pound Paws, a charity that assists pounds and rescue centres with the rehoming process of rescue pets in Australia.

Just be prepared for a wait of up to four to six weeks for delivery, as the masks are in high demand.

Alternatively, if you’re after a playful pet design of a different kind, have a look at the animal face masks by The Co. Take your pick from cat, dog, koala and tiger masks.

Baxter the Cat face mask, $25 The Co

Arnie the Pug face mask, $25 The Co

Koala face mask, $25 The Co

Tiger face mask The Co

Or, if you’re keen to accessorise your pet with a matching bandana, head to Stitchy Stitch Designs for its range of face mask and bandana sets.

Heidi Design

