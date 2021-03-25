1. Magic eraser

These cleaning blocks are well deserving of their name, as they really do work like magic! Paired with some warm water, these chunky sponges can wipe away grime and grot in no time. Use them to clean the shower, keep your furniture bright or even rewind time by making your white shoes scuff-free again.

Magic erasers are one of the most affordable cult items on this list, Kmart sells them for $2 or you can pick them up from Woolies for no more than $6. While there are few things a magic eraser can't clean, there are still several to avoid.

2. Vanish Napisan Gold Pro Stain Removal Powder

Even though this coveted product is well-known, many don't realise how useful it really is. A professional cleaner shared her method for cleaning grout on tiled floors and her secret weapon was the Napisan Stain Remover. She mixed two scoops of the powder with water before scrubbing and her floors looked better than ever. This product also works wonder on a oven, or for its intended purpose: removing stains from clothes.

3. Scalex

This miracle cleaner that you can pick up from Coles or Bunnings is the answer to all your toilet woes. When one woman was having issues removing stains from the bottom of her aged toilet, she discovered this heavy duty descaler was the only thing that worked. Many people have since tried the hack with similar success and discovered it also works wonders on home appliances, and tiles or grout.

Getty

4. Vinegar

There are many general food and drink items you’d have in your cupboard that make great cleaning products, one of the higher price items is vodka which can clean glass, bathrooms, diamonds, and even has its uses in the garden. However if you have a smaller budget, why not try vinegar?

As far as natural and eco-friendly products go for cleaning, you can't look past vinegar as it's one of the most versatile and effective liquid. Made up of 90-95 per cent water, vinegar is biodegradable, vegan, hypoallergenic, and non-toxic. Just some of the household items you can clean with vinegar include: refrigerator, washing machine, shower, stove grates and so many more.

5. Aldi Green Action Eucalyptus Oil Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Want your house to smell as good as it looks? This multi-purpose cleaner from Aldi will do the trick. The product went viral on social media early last year when it dropped in stores, and received rave reviews from professional cleaners to mums. Another top contender from Aldi is Di San Oxy Action PreWash Stain Remover, which made the list for Aldi's top 10 favourite products of 2020 and is also revered as one of the best stain removers.

6. Earth Choice Dish Tablets

Get the most out of your daily dishwasher cycles with these top-rated dishwashing tablets. They came in number one in Choice's list of top performing tablets, scoring a 78 per cent out of 100. The product also took out top spot for cheapest tablet and was rated a B on an ethical rating scale of A to F.

7. Koh Spray Mop

This eco-certified brand aims to simplify cleaning with limited products that are lightweight and multi functional. The best-selling mop is so easy to use it doesn't even need a bucket. Designed with a built-in canister that you can pour your solution straight into, and a trigger you pull to release the spray. In celebration of its 5th birthday the brand is currently offering 60% off its starter bundles and 20% off its entire range, so get in quick!